Abducted Three Year Old College Station Girl Is Found In Oklahoma

College Station police announce a three year old girl who suffers from medical conditions and was abducted Wednesday night was found Thursday night in Oklahoma.

According to CSPD tweets, Adeline Paige Welch was being medically evaluated.

The child was taken from a College Station home without her medication and medical equipment by her mother, who does not have full legal custody.

After local and statewide Amber Alerts were issued Thursday afternoon, they were located by law enforcement officers at an unidentified location in Oklahoma.

The CSPD tweets did not state if the mother was arrested.

Original story:

College Station police is looking for a three year old girl and a woman who is accused of abducting her.

The youngster, Adeline Paige Welch, and 30 year old Maranda Nicole Nichols were last seen Wednesday night.

CSPD reports the child suffers from medical conditions that places her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury. The child’s medication and equipment was left behind.

Additional information from College Station police:

On March 4, 2021 0804 hrs, the College Station Police Department responded to the 1500 blk of Holleman regarding a missing person investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect, Maranda Nicole Nichols (30 year old female), was last seen with the previous date in the 1800 blk of Treehouse Trail in College Station at approximately 2230 hrs with 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch, the missing person.

They are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Texas LP MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window.

Maranda does not have full legal custody of Adeline and Adeline suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

The life sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires was located at the residence in the 1500 blk of Holleman.