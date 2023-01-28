A Visitor At College Station’s Wolf Pen Creek Park Finds A Body

College Station police is investigating the discovery of a man’s body Friday morning at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

Officer David Simmons says a visitor to the park spotted the body Friday around 10 a.m.

Simmons says officers found no identification on the clothed body that was found upstream from the intersection of Dartmouth and Holleman.

The body was transported to the Travis County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Simmons asks anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the park between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Click below for comments from David Simmons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.