A Texas A&M Vice Provost Is Taking The Provost’s Position At Sam Houston State

One of Texas A&M’s vice provosts is headed down Highway 30.

Michael Stephenson has been named Sam Houston State’s new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Dr. Stephenson, who spent nearly 20 years at A&M, most recently as vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives, starts his new job July 1.

News release from Sam Houston State:

Michael T. Stephenson has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State University. He will assume his position on July 1, 2021.

Remarking on the appointment, Stephenson stated, “I am deeply honored to serve as SHSU’s next provost and senior vice president. I am commited to working closely with the members of the campus community to build a shared vision of academic excellence.”

Stephenson most recently served as the vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Texas A&M University. In this position, he had oversight for student success iniatives, strategic planning, accreditation and academic innovation.

During his almost 20-year tenure at Texas A&M, he also served as associate provost for academic affairs, associate vice president for institutional effectiveness, associate dean for undergraduate, interdisciplinary, and international programs in the College of Liberal Arts and director of graduate studies in the Department of Communication.

Stephenson earned his Ph.D. in communication from the University of Kentucky, master’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Eastern New Mexico University. Stephenson’s primary research focus is on the media’s role in changing or reinforcing health behavior.

“I’m delighted that Dr. Stephenson, an accomplished scholar and academic leader, will join Sam Houston State University as provost. His experience with student success initiatives aligns with our mission and priorities, and his years of experience as a higher education leader in Texas gives him a great foundation on which to build here,” said Alisa White, SHSU president.