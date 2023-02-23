A Special Bryan City Council Meeting Includes Spending One Hour On College Station’s Plans For A Sewer Line Through A Bryan Neighborhood

A special meeting of the Bryan city council Wednesday afternoon began with one hour of comments about the city of College Station’s plans to build a sewer line through the Beverley Estates neighborhood that includes Rosemary Drive and Park Lane.

Nine neighborhood residents voiced their opposition. That was followed by council discussion with the city manager and public works director.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez told the neighborhood residents to continue contacting College Station councilmembers and voters.

Gutierrez also said they are at the mercy of the city of College Station, adding that he does not want to see a lifetime of work by previous mayors to build a relationship between the cities fall apart.

