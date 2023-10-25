A Second DWI Arrest In Three Months And Another DWI Arrest With Three Prior Convictions

A Bryan man is arrested for DWI for the second time in three months. College Station police responded Monday (October 23) during the noon hour to a parking lot off Texas near Live Oak on the report of a pickup striking several buildings. According to the CSPD arrest report, officers found open bottles of vodka and rum, several Lortab tablets without a prescription, small amounts of marijuana and cocaine, and several carbon dioxide cartridges that were believed to be used as an illegal inhalant. Nicholas Duncan was released from jail Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $19,000 dollars. Online records show Duncan was arrested by Bryan police for DWI on July 25th.

Bryan police stop a pickup after it drove over the center median on Texas Avenue north of the downtown area and went north in the southbound lanes. The driver, 49 year old Ricardo Lopez of Franklin, was arrested for DWI with three prior convictions…all in Robertson County. Lopez is out of jail after posting a $10,000 dollar bond.