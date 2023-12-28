A Retired Brazos County Judge Is Hired By The Bryan City Council As An Associate Municipal Court Judge

A retired Brazos County court at law judge now works for the city of Bryan.

The Bryan council at its December regular meeting, unanimously hired Jim Locke as an associate municipal court judge.

The only public comment was a congratulations offered by mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

The motion was made by attorney Marca Ewers-Shurtleff.

Judge Locke retired from the county bench in 2022 after serving 22 years.

Locke fills the vacancy that was created when Jerrell Wise became the judge of Brazos County’s new 472nd district court.

The Bryan council, which has four associate judges, has yet to name a presiding municipal court judge.

Click below to hear comments from the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.