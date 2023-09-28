A Mother’s Call To Bryan Police Leads To The Arrest Of One Of Three Men Involved In Apartment Gunfire

Bryan police arrest one of three men accused of gunfire inside an apartment two weeks ago.

BPD arrest reports say 18 year old Jordan Webber of Bryan was one of two men who fired a combined four shots…twice into a closet and twice into a bathroom near a closet.

The gunfire followed Webber finding his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the closet.

No one was hit by the gunfire. The two who fired shots and a third who acted as a lookout all ran away after a two month old baby started crying.

Webber was arrested September 22nd…six days after the gunfire…after his mother contacted BPD.

Another BPD arrest report says Webber ran out of the house. With the help of a drone, Webber was found about three blocks away hiding inside a trash can.

Webber, who is on probation for failing to identify himself, remained in jail as of September 28th on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, and evading arrest. Bonds on those charges totals $76,000 dollars.