A Mother Is Arrested Twice In Four Days By College Station Police On Charges Involving Her Toddler-Aged Child

An 18 year old College Station woman is out of jail after she was arrested twice in four days this week on charges involving her one and a half year old daughter.

College Station police arrest reports say on Sunday morning (September 24), the father of the child received a video from the mother.

The video showed Leah Lopez slapping the child’s face with an open hand with enough force that the child’s whole body moved.

The responding officer said Lopez had no explanation for why she did that.

Lopez was released from jail on Tuesday (September 26) after posting a $75,000 dollar bond.

The next day (September 27), an officer returned to her apartment to give Lopez her cell phone. The officer saw Lopez in the apartment with an investigator from the department of family protective services.

Lopez was arrested for violating a protection order by being at the child’s home.

She was released from jail Thursday (September 28) after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

The CSPD arrest reports did not say who has custody of the child.