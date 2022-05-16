A Man Who A Citizen Thought Was, But Is Not, An Escaped Prison Inmate Was Arrested By Bryan Police On A Misdemeanor Charge

A Bryan man identified by a citizen as the escaped prison inmate from Leon County is arrested by Bryan police for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

According to the BPD arrest report, the citizen said the man called her “beautiful” as she was walking by inside the Primrose mobile home park.

The arresting officer wrote that he saw the suspect’s car driving up and down streets in the park for no apparent reason.

After the car left the park, the officer stopped the car for not having a working brake light.

The officer smelled marijuana coming out of the car.

That led to searching inside the car and finding the marijuana in a mason jar inside a backpack.

22 year old Christian Luther is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

As of Monday evening, the manhunt continues in Leon County for Gonzalo Lopez. Rewards totaling $50,000 dollars are being offered for information leading to Lopez being captured. Submit tips by calling the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.