A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies

A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago.

28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges and bonds being surrendered in the other cases.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, surveillance video from the store northeast of Bryan showed Thayer leaving the puppies the afternoon of June 18, when the temperature was 96 degrees.

A customer notified the store manager, who brought the puppies inside.

The puppies were transported to Aggieland Humane Society, which has a contract with Brazos County for animal control services.

According to online jail records, Thayer is held without bond while awaiting a trial on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thayer is also awaiting trials on theft and criminal trespassing charges.