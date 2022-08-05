A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars

A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars.

49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January.

The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the last four months of 2021, Sonnier wrote more than $32,000 dollars in payroll checks with forged signatures at the same time she collected pay from direct deposit.

And during 2019, 2020, and 2021, the businessowners say Sonnier kept more than $20,000 dollars in company money that should have gone to paying her health insurance premiums.

Sonnier, who was fired after denying the allegations, was booked on felony theft charges. She is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 dollars.