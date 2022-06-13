A Drug Transaction In College Station Ends With Gunfire Hitting Multiple Victims, Followed By An Arrest

Gunfire Monday afternoon in College Station was during what police described on social media as a drug transaction and a robbery.

According to CSPD social media, officers responded to Southwest Parkway about two blocks west of South Knoll elementary school around 1:45 p.m.

One shot injured multiple people inside a vehicle.

Those who were hurt drove in their vehicle to a College Station hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

One person who was not identified was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.