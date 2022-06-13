A Drug Transaction In College Station Ends With Gunfire Hitting Multiple Victims, Followed By An Arrest

June 13, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account.

Gunfire Monday afternoon in College Station was during what police described on social media as a drug transaction and a robbery.

According to CSPD social media, officers responded to Southwest Parkway about two blocks west of South Knoll elementary school around 1:45 p.m.

One shot injured multiple people inside a vehicle.

Those who were hurt drove in their vehicle to a College Station hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

One person who was not identified was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.