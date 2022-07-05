A College Station Teenager Is Arrested On More Property Crime Charges

A College Station teenager arrested in May on charges of breaking into spec homes in College Station’s Mission Ranch community returned to jail last Friday on additional charges.

18 year old William Shane Brown was released Sunday after posting new bonds totaling $95,000 dollars.

Brown’s latest arrest was on warrants accusing him…according to College Station police arrest reports…of being part of causing more than $36,000 dollars damage to one home, more than $8,500 dollars damage to a second home, and almost $5,000 dollars damage to a third home.

Brown was also arrested for being among the participants in three home burglaries.

All six charges took place between April 17 and May 1.

Bonds on all the property crime charges from Brown’s two arrests totals $130,000 dollars.