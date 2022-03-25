A College Station Police Traffic Stop Based On The Driver’s Behavior Leads To The Driver’s Arrest On Multiple Charges

A College Station police officer making a traffic stop based on how the driver was driving, leads to the driver’s arrest on multiple charges.

30 year old Terrance Tucker Jr. of College Station was taken to jail on charges of evading arrest, unlawful possession of a gun because that violated bond in one of five upcoming trials, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the officer spotted a car that was going under the speed limit. As the car passed the patrol vehicle, the driver’s body became rigid and his hands went from being relaxed to moving into a “ten-two” position on the steering wheel.

The car then made a very abrupt right turn into a motel parking lot, the driver went into the motel for three minutes, returned to the car and left, then made another abrupt turn into another parking lot.

As the driver walked towards the officer, the officer smelled marijuana. After the driver walked past the officer, the officer told the driver to sit down. When the driver refused, the officer grabbed his arm and pushed him into the patrol vehicle. A second officer arrived to help place handcuffs on the driver.

Tucker, who is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $36,000 dollars, is awaiting two trials on felony charges from two years ago of family violence assault and possession of a controlled substance and three trials on misdemeanor charges from last year.