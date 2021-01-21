A College Station Police Officer Shoots And Kills A Man During A Traffic Stop

A College Station police officer shot and killed a man early Thursday morning.

No names were released during a CSPD news conference.

Thursday afternoon, CSPD identified the man who was killed as Ryan Stallings of College Station.

During the news conference, police chief Billy Couch said the shooting around one a.m. followed a traffic stop involving CSPD and DPS.

Couch said the driver was the target of a long term investigation.

Couch said at the time of the traffic stop, on the freeway’s northbound frontage road between Harvey and University, officers believed there was a large amount of narcotics in the vehicle.

Couch says the officer fired after seeing the 33 year old white man get a handgun from the center console of his vehicle.

No officers were injured.

Couch said officers found in the man’s car a loaded gun and an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

Couch says once CSPD’s investigation is concluded, the shooting will be reviewed by the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

The name of the man who was shot and killed will be released once family members are notified.

The chief did not respond to questions. CSPD’s public information officer said they would respond to questions sent by e-mail.

WTAW News e-mail to CSPD requested the reason for the traffic stop, if there were any passengers in the vehicle that was stopped, if any other CSPD and/or DPS officers fired their weapons, the name, age, gender, and race of the officer who fired the shot, and any video and/or audio of the traffic stop, the shooting, and what took place after the shooting.

CSPD’s response to WTAW News e-mail request was “the details released by Chief Couch are all that can be released at this time due to the active status of the investigation.”

Click below for comments from Billy Couch during a news conference on January 21, 2021:

Listen to “College Station police officer shoots and kills a driver during a traffic stop” on Spreaker.