College Station police responded to multiple reports of multiple gunshots being fired Saturday morning in the Wolf Pen Creek Park area.

According to CSPD arrest reports, an officer confronted a man who complied with a order to put down his rifle.

No one was struck by gunfire.

31 year old Robert Filloramo of College Station remained in jail Monday afternoon following his arrest on charges of discharging a firearm and public intoxication.

Bonds were set at $20,300 dollars.