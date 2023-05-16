A College Station Man’s Recent Arrest From A Hit And Run Crash Last Year Involving An Injury

Last October, College Station police responded to a hit and run crash next to Consolidated High School at Welsh and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The collision resulted in the victim driver being hospitalized with a gash that exposed her skull and windshield glass embedded in her left arm.

Last week, a College Station man was arrested on a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 35 year old Aaron Pipon accepted one hundred percent responsibility for the collision to his insurance company.

And at the crash scene, officers found the license plate of Pipon’s car and officers saw the collision on traffic camera video.

Pipon is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.