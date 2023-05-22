A Citizen’s Report Of A Suspicious Person South Of Midtown Park Results In Bryan Police Arresting A 16 And A 17 Year Old On Multiple Property Crime Charges

Bryan police credit a citizen’s report of suspicious activity south of Midtown Park Friday at five in the morning to the arrest of two young men on multiple property crime charges.

According to BPD’s Facebook page, it took officers less than one minute to arrive in the 400 block of Ehlinger Drive.

The suspect’s car was spotted by an officer at South College and Villa Maria. The car stopped about one-half mile later at South College and Highland.

BPD arrest reports list six officers would be involved in the arrest of 17 year old Khalil Burrell of College Station and a 16 year old from Bryan.

The young men were in a car that was reported stolen the night before from a College Station apartment complex.

Officers recovered from a total of eight vehicle burglaries, 14 credit/debit/gift cards, four drivers licenses, two laptops, a bag of cash the victim spends at bingo, and a $20 dollar bill.

The owner of the car that was stolen and victims of five vehicle burglaries wanted to press charges. The owner of a sixth vehicle was not found. Owners of two vehicles did not want to press charges.

BPD arrest reports do not indicate how many of the victim’s vehicles were unlocked.

Officers also found in the stolen car, a handgun with an extended magazine. The arrest report did not identify the owner.

Burrell is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $29,000 dollars on charges of five vehicle burglaries, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and fraudulent possession of identifying information.

The 16 year old is charged with five vehicle burglaries, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and fraudulent possession of identifying information.