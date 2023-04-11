A Bryan Woman’s 30th Birthday Celebration Includes A Trip To Jail

A Bryan woman celebrating her 30th birthday ended with two trips to jail.

Bryan police arrest reports state officers responded last Thursday to a shooting victim arriving at the emergency room at St. Joseph’s hospital by private vehicle.

The driver, who was celebrating her birthday, told an officer in slurred speech that she had drank three and a half beers.

After failing field sobriety tests, the woman went to jail for a blood alcohol sample.

At the jail, detention officers found what was identified as a meth pipe inside the woman’s body. That led to the woman returning to the hospital where the pipe was removed.

Then Elide Hernandez returned to jail where she was booked for DWI and hiding evidence.

Online records show she is awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges from last December of theft and marijuana possession. And she was arrested on Valentine’s Day for burglary of a vehicle and drug charges.

Hernandez was released Saturday from her fourth visit to jail since July of 2022 after posting bonds on the latest charges that total $7,000 dollars.