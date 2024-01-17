A Bryan Police Officer Intending To Follow Up On An Investigation Instead Makes An Arrest On Charges From Multiple Agencies

A Bryan police officer arriving an apartment complex Saturday morning (January 13) to continue investigating a case, instead arrests someone he has dealt with in the past on two new charges and warrants in nine cases from three jurisdictions.

BPD arrest reports say the officer smelled marijuana outside an apartment complex. The officer tracked the odor to an apartment and arrested 28 year old Jermaine Rogers for misdemeanor possession and giving a false name.

Rogers was also arrested on two warrants related to pending trials on charges for assaulting family members in College Station last year.

Another warrant charges him with a family violence assault in Coryell County.

And he was picked up on six warrants from Bryan municipal court on traffic charges where owes fines and court costs totaling $3,500 dollars.

Rogers remains jailed as of January 17 in lieu of bonds totaling $46,000 dollars on the new charges and the Brazos County assault cases.