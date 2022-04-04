A Bryan Police Officer Driving Past A Car Without A Front License Plate Leads To The Driver’s Arrest On 11 Charges

A Bryan police officer passing a car without a front license plate led to the arrest of the driver on 11 charges.

31 year old Michael Lawrence Johnson of Bryan was charged with evading arrest twice, possessing six types of illegal drugs, warrants in two pending trials, and violating parole.

According to BPD arrest reports, Johnson is accused of driving away when the patrol vehicle turned on its lights.

Then after the car stopped, Johnson ran away from three officers before he was caught.

A search of the car led to finding almost a half pound of synthetic marijuana and lesser amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, T-H-C, P-C-P, and what is commonly known as Xanax.

Johnson is awaiting trials on charges of DWI with one prior conviction and possession of a controlled substance.

No information was available about the parole violation charge.

According to online records, this was the 16th time Johnson was booked in the Brazos County jail in the last 14 years,