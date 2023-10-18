A Bryan Man’s Second DWI Arrest In Eight Days And A College Station Woman’s DWI Arrest Follows Almost Hitting a Patrol Vehicle

For the second time this month, a Bryan man has been arrested for D-W-I with two prior convictions. The latest incident followed Bryan police responding Monday night (October 16) to a report that a man was running around a parking lot to avoid being hit by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck had parked before officers arrived. After failing sobriety tests, 42 year old Nicholas Solis was arrested, taken to the hospital for a court ordered blood sample, then transported to jail. Solis had been out of jail bond following his D-W-I arrest on October 8 after posting a $10,000 dollar bond. Bond from the most recent arrest was set at $8,000 dollars. Online records show prior convictions for D-W-I’s that took place in 2020 and 2021.

Tuesday (October 17) just after 1:30 in the morning, a College Station police officer says he stopped in time to avoid being hit at Harvey and Dartmouth by a S-U-V that ran a red light and was driven by someone who was holding their phone to their face. That resulted in a traffic stop and the arrest of the 20 year old Kathleen Bils of College Station on a D-W-I charge. The CSPD arrest report states the charge was enhanced by breath alcohol samples that were at or nearly twice the legal limit at .152 and .160. Bils is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.