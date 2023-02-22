A Bryan Man’s Fourth Arrest This Year On Drug Charges

A Bryan man arrested three times in January on drug charges returned to jail last weekend on a new drug charge.

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy working off duty security at the College Station Dillard’s was notified that a man who the arrest report described as someone who comes often to steal merchandise was holding 19 pieces of clothing.

That led to two more deputies responding to the store.

40 year old Ryan Hill was arrested for giving a false name and being in possession of one ecstasy pill. He remained in jail as of Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.

Online court records show Hill is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance from an arrest on January 23.

Online jail records show Hill was arrested January 12 on three counts of possessing a controlled substance and for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

And Hill was arrested January 2 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.