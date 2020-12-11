A Brazos Valley State Representative Calls For Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution To Rural Hospitals

None of the 1.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the first distribution to Texas hospitals are going to 157 rural locations.

That led a Brazos Valley state lawmaker to send a letter to the state health commissioner.

Representative Trent Ashby of Lufkin…whose district includes Madison and Leon counties…received a response the same day from Dr. John Hellerstedt.

Ashby tells WTAW News it “seems clear to me that rural Texas, our voice has been heard. It’s not set in stone but it sure appears to me at this point that we’ll be included in the next round of vaccines.”

Ashby’s letter stated in part that “Rural Texans represent 15% of the state’s population; Many rural counties are experiencing higher proportional surges than their urban neighbors without the same access to care that urban counties enjoy. Though some rural hospitals might be ill-equipped to meet the sub-zero storage and packaging requirements necessary for Pfizer and DSHS to authorize vaccine allotments, it’s disappointing that the entities responsible for distribution disregarded rural hospitals without any consideration. Had Pfizer or DSHS communicated with rural healthcare providers, it would have become clear that there are any number of rural facilities that not only meet the aforementioned requirements, but also made plans to regionally assist other rural communities to ensure equal access.”

Ashby told WTAW News that Pfizer, the only vaccine manufacturer in the first distribution, ships a minimum of 975 vaccines per order. Ashby says Moderna, which will be involved in the next distribution, ships a minimum 100 doses per order.

Click HERE to read and download the letter Trent Ashby sent to John Hellerstedt.

