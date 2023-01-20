A Brazos County Commissioner Learns Without Advance Notice He Is Being Replaced On The Board At The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

Without advance notice, Brazos County commissioner Steve Aldrich discovers he is no longer a county representative on the board of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation.

County judge Duane Peters said he was already planning to replace Aldrich, who would have completed his sixth year on the EDC board May 31.

Aldrich then abstained from two votes. The first was his proposal to terminate his appointment. That was followed by filling the vacancy with commissioner Nancy Berry.

Peters said he wanted Berry involved in the search for the agency’s next director.

Click below for comments from the January 17, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.