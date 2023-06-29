93 Aggies Named to Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Article and Photo Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by 93 student-athletes on the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.

The 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from eight different sports. The Aggies have totaled 90-or-more student-athletes on the spring honor roll for the fourth-consecutive year.

“It is an honor for the Center for Student-Athlete Services to continue working with our student-athletes who remain committed to academic excellence,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said.

Men’s track & field boasted the most student-athletes of all Texas A&M spring sports with 28, while women’s track & field was second with 25.

The following criteria was followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Texas A&M Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Baseball (11)

Nathan Dettmer – Kinesiology

Robert Hogan – Sport Management

William Johnston – Finance

Brett Minnich – Sport Management

Jack Moss – Finance

Ryan Prager – Finance

Bradley Rudis – Agricultural Leadership & Development

Ryan Targac – Kinesiology

Jordan Thompson – University Studies Leadership

Matt Tucker – Sport Management

Trevor Werner – Sport Management

Men’s Golf (6)

Matthew Denton – Finance

John Heidelbaugh – Finance

Phichaksn Maichon – Sport Management

Evan Myers – Marketing

William Paysse – Sport Management

Vishnu Sadagopan – Business Honors

Women’s Golf (6)

Lana Calibuso‐Kwee – Business Administration

Hailee Cooper – Sport Management

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio – Communication

Lauren Nguyen – Allied Health

Jennie Park – Communication

Zoe Slaughter – Psychology

Softball (5)

Shaylee Ackerman – Public Health

Trinity Cannon – Accounting

Morgan Smith – Biomedical Sciences

Grace Uribe – Psychology

Rylen Wiggins – Sport Management

Men’s Tennis (8)

Luke Casper – Marketing

Guido Marson – Accounting

Giulio Perego – Sport Management

Pierce Rollins – Management

Matthis Liblanc Ross – Sport Management

Noah Schachter – Sport Management

Stefan Storch – Sport Management

William Taylor – Business Honors

Women’s Tennis (4)

Jayci Goldsmith – Human Resource Development

Kayal Gownder – Biomedical Engineering

Elise Robbins – Allied Health

Mary Stoiana – Sport Management

Men’s Track & Field (28)

Joseph Benn – Agricultural Communications & Journalism

Cooper Cawthra – University Studies Business

Allon Clay – Finance

Kirk Collins – Recreation, Parks & Tourism Science

Colton Colonna – Materials Science & Engineering

Zachary Davis – Management Information Systems

Omajuwa Etiwe – Psychology

Bryce Foster – Sport Management

Samuel Hankins – Sport Management

Hunter Harrison – Agricultural Leadership & Development

Gavin Hoffpauir – Entrepreneurial Leadership

Joseph Hohne – Construction Science

Siddharth Jayaraman – Chemical Engineering

Patrick Johnson – Advanced International Affairs

Felipe Medrado – Management

Caleb Murdock – Finance

Caden Norris – Nutrition

Alessio Pirruccio – Biology

Sam Presnal – Finance

Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering

Christian Rosales – Construction Science

Connor Schulman – University Studies Business

Ashton Schwartzman – Sport Management

Robert Whitmarsh – Materials Science & Engineering

Ishmel Williams – Kinesiology

Cutler Zamzow – Animal Science

Andrew Zapata – Construction Science

Victor Zuniga – Recreation, Parks & Tourism Science

Women’s Track & Field (25)

Heather Abadie – Kinesiology

Julia Abell – Hospitality Management

Allyson Andress – Education

Katelyn Buckley – Education

Nicole Chastain – Kinesiology

Lianna Davidson – Marketing

Victoria De La Garza – Animal Science

Lamara Distin – Sport Management

Jacie Droddy – Allied Health

Emma Ellis – Biomedical Sciences

Katelyn Fairchild – Kinesiology

Laura Fairchild – Construction Science

Gemma Goddard – Computer Science

Bailey Goggans – Biomedical Sciences

Megan Hopper – Animal Science

Maci Irons – Kinesiology

Semira Killebrew – University Studies Race Gender & Ethnicity

Paige Lemonia – Economics

Madeline Livingston – Accounting

Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering

Grace Plain – Nutrition

Mikenna Robinson – Sociology

Mary Rodriguez – Allied Health

Abbey Santoro – Sport Management

Kennedy Wade – Industrial Engineering