58th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show at Brazos County Expo

The 58th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show is at the Brazos County Expo this week.

Courtney Fetger, from Bryan College Station Sports + Events, says with more than 250 participants, this year’s numbers are up.

Fetger says spectators are welcome, and there are also Facebook live events throughout the week.

The event is expected to have a more than $600,000 economic impact.

Click below to hear Courtney Fetger visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber:

CourtneyFetger072020

News release from Bryan College Station Sports + Events:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is excited to welcome the 58th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show back to Bryan College Station! This week-long event will take place at the Brazos County Expo, July 19-24.

The Texas State 4-H Show is the pinnacle of the 4-H horse project and offers many opportunities to 4-H youth. These opportunities inlcude competitions, educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and more!

Typically the Texas State 4-H Show welcomes the general public with open arms. This year, however, event organizers are looking forward to smaller crowds and a more intimate setting in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers are also taking numerous precautions to operate responsibly and with the interest of public health in mind. A Facebook live event will take place for the Recognition Ceremony and Freestyle Reining Thursday, July 23rd at 3:30pm. Check out the Texas Horse Facebook page for more details.

This event is expected to have an economic impact of over $600,000.