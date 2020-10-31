51 Percent Turnout In Brazos County Early Voting

51 percent of Brazos County’s registered voters participated in early voting.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says 64,140 ballots were split among five voting centers.

20,024 at the College Station Utilities training center

14,717 at the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center

11,904 at the Brazos County Administration Building

11,212 at Arena Hall

6,283 at Galilee Baptist Church

The last day generated the most voters at all locations. The cumulative turnout on the last day of 5,138 was the only day during the three weeks of early voting there were more than 5,000 on a single day.

Hancock also reported on Friday the elections office the arrival of 5,737 mail ballots. That’s out of 7,353 that were mailed.

The combined total of 69,877 ballots from early voters and mail ballots represents 55 percent of Brazos County’s more than 125,000 registered voters.