“50 Men Who Can Cook” Will Be Returning And Other Items From The College Station ISD Education Foundation

Tuesday’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board included an update on what’s happening at the CSISD Education Foundation.

Jeff Horak, who is a member of the school board and foundation board, said the foundation’s “50 Men Who Can Cook” fundraiser will return in 2022 after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

Horak and Geralyn Nolan, who is also on the school board and foundation board, also reported on CSISD employee giving to the foundation and the October 1 deadline for CSISD teachers to apply for foundation grants.

