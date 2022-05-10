46th Trip To The Brazos County Jail Follows Sentencing In Brazos County District Court For Three Domestic Violence Crimes

A Bryan man is sentenced to ten years in prison for three domestic violence crimes involving the same victim.

43 year old Hector Javier Reyes was convicted of family violence assault and interfering with a 9-1-1 call…both with prior convictions…that took place in April of 2019.

Reyes was also convicted of breaking into the victim’s College Station home in September of 2020.

According to the burglary arrest report from College Station police, Reyes was punched in the mouth and above his left eye by another man who was in the victim’s home.

According to online jail records, this is the third time Reyes was sentenced to prison as part of 46 bookings in 21 years.