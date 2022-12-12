46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison

After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction.

A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of Bryan was sentenced to 25 years for the incident that took place in December of 2016.

At the time of that incident, he was out on parole for an assault of another family member.

Navarro’s punishment also includes a lifetime protection order against victims of those and a third family violence assault.

Navarro was arrested in March of 2019, which according to online records showed that was the 46th time he was booked since 1988.

Prosecutors say Navarro’s criminal history includes convictions for arson and burglary of a habitation.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On December 2, 2022, Thomas Navarro II pled guilty to Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The victims in his prior family violence cases also received a lifetime protective order as a result of the plea.

On December 1, 2016, Bryan Police were called out to the home of Navarro’s father after the defendant’s stepmother reported that the Defendant was beating his wife. Police responded and found the victim’s wife with visible injuries to her face. the victim reported that the Defendant punched her in the face during an argument. The Defendant was on parole at the time of the offense for Assault Family Violence against a different victim.

After bonding out and moving to Houston, Houston Police were called out to a 911 phone call from the Defendant’s wife reporting that the Defendant had physically grabbed her and cut her tires to prevent her from leaving him. Houston Police noted that the victim had visible bruises to her arms and found that the tire to her vehicle had been intentionally slashed.

Navarro was on parole at the time of both assaults for a 2010 Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction against a different victim. Navarro also had prior convictions for Arson, Burglary of a Habitation, and Violation of a Protective Order.

First assistant district attorney Brian Baker and assistant district attorney Jessica Escue issued the following statement: “Mr. Navarro’s need for power and control over women in his life manifested as violent outbursts and physical assaults. Sending Mr. Navarro to prison was necessary and the only way to protect society.”