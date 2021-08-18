44th Jail Booking In 12 Years, 11th Jail Booking In 11 Years, Gang Activity Arrest In Northgate, & DPS Trooper Witnesses Street Racing

A 29 year old Bryan man awaiting 12 criminal trials in Brazos County district court returns to jail for the 44th time in 12 years. Marcellious McGee was released after posting bonds on charges of resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. McGee was one of three men who were arrested by Bryan police during a fight outside a club on Wellborn Road. The fight followed gunfire where several vehicles were damage. No arrests have been made in connection with the gunfire. According to online court records, eight of McGee’s upcoming trials are on marijuana charges dating back the last two years.

A College Station police officer says he was punched in the cheek by a man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face in front of her two sons. According to the CSPD arrest report, the officer shot the man with a Taser three times. 34 year old Reece Walker of College Station was arrested for family violence assault, assaulting a police officer, and evading and resisting arrest. After going to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Walker was taken to jail where he was booked for the 11th time in almost 11 years. Walker is awaiting trial on a charge of family violence assault that took place two years ago.

College Station police addressing gang behavior in the Northgate district the weekend before last continued last weekend. An officer wrote in their arrest report about watching one man flash gang signs in an attempt to taunt a rival gang after the bars closed last Sunday morning. After an undisclosed number officers were successful in preventing a violent outburst, 28 year old Emmitt Ransom III of Bryan was arrested for disorderly conduct. Ransom was released from jail on his promise to make future court appearances.

A DPS trooper on his way from Bryan to Austin for training Monday night sees a two vehicle crash on Boonville Road. That led to the drivers of two pickup trucks going to jail on charges of racing each other. The Bryan police arrest report did not indicate anyone was injured after one of the trucks rear ended a SUV. The driver of the truck that struck the SUV, 21 year old Grant Sanders of Bryan, was also charged with running away when a Bryan officer told him he was going to jail for racing. Also arrested for racing was 21 year old Cameron Long of Bryan, whose truck was not involved in the collision.