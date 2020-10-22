If you or someone you know is in need of a Thanksgiving meal, now is the time to register for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley.

Danny Morrison, who started the event when he opened Epicures Catering 37 years ago, said he wasn’t sure how coronavirus would affect this year’s meal delivery.

“We were very nervous about what the university was going to say this year and if they were going to help us, but they said absolutely we will help,” said Morrison.

He said Chartwell’s will cook all 2,000 meals, and volunteers will only handle packaging and meal delivery. Morrison says the event takes about two and a half hours on Thanksgiving morning.

“It does work very, very quickly, and people don’t give up their Thanksgiving to do it. They just give up a part of themselves to help in the project,” said Morrison.

Click HERE to sign up for a Thanksgiving meal or to find more information on volunteering.

You can also text BVTHANKSGIVING to 41444.

Listen to “37th Annual Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley” on Spreaker.