34 College Station Apartment Residents Affected By A Tuesday Morning Fire

Update: The cause of a Tuesday morning fire affecting 34 residents of a College Station apartment complex was a deep fryer that was left on.

Original story:

One building in a College Station apartment complex was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

No occupants, pets, or firefighters were injured from the fire at the Flats on 12 apartments at Harvey Mitchell and Southwood.

College Station fire department captain Stuart Marrs says the fire started in the kitchen of a first floor unit, but the exact cause is under investigation.

No one was home at the time. That allowed the fire to burn into a shared wall and other hidden spaces before CSFD arrived.

Smoke filled 12 of the 16 units in that building. 34 residents were affected, and some assisted firefighters with rescuing pets.

College Station firefighters were assisted by the Bryan fire department’s Engine 2 crew.

And College Station’s CART or Community Action Response Team provided immediate assistance to the displaced residents.