27 Year Old Arrested In College Station Shooting That Injures Two

College Station police announce an arrest from gunfire that took place Wednesday around 1 a.m. that injured two people.

27 year old Treavon Blue of Bryan was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CSPD has not released the condition of the two victims who were taken to the hospital.

An undisclosed dispute between the shooter and victims led to the gunfire at the Woodstock condos at Dartmouth and Harvey Road.

That led the closing Harvey Road between George Bush East and Munson for several hours before the Wednesday morning commute.

Original story:

Two people were shot at a College Station apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., College Station police responded to the Woodstock Condos on Dartmouth Street after multiple 911 calls about gunshots.

Officers found two victims, who were transported to a local hospital.

Multiple agencies responded and drones began canvassing the area. The suspect as been identified but is not in custody.

CSPD reports there is no immediate danger to the public.