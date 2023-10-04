20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon

Pink Alliance, the Brazos Valley’s advocate for breast health and cancer support, held its 20th annual Surviving & Thriving luncheon Wednesday.

Kelly Corrigan, breast cancer survivor, New York Times Best-Selling author, and television host, spoke about the silver linings that are inherent in disease and illness.

“Which were particularly apparent to me 20 years ago when I was very sick with two very small kids and had a lot of love and support from my local community. And people were eager to be involved in some way and I think that is the heart of Pink Alliance,” says Corrigan.

Corrigan says it is important to her to speak at events because unfortunately, people will continue to get sick.

“Good news is that there are going to be more and more people effectively cured for life, but because it’s going to keep happening, you just want to keep the conversation alive and the tone of the conversation is so important,” says Corrigan.

That tone? Corrigan says “don’t be scared, be present”.

