2024 March Primary Election Results & Interviews

Unofficial Brazos County election results – 28 of 28 voting centers reporting:
Total number of Brazos County voters: 25,134 of 128,349 = 19.58%
Republican Party Races
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12
Brazos County
Ben Bius: 1,429 (32.03%)
Trey Wharton: 1,002 (22.46%)
John Harvey Slocum: 2,030 (45.51%)
Final unofficial total from the Texas Secretary of State’s website
Ben Bius: 9,789
Trey Wharton: 10,486
John Harvey Slocum: 9,699
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 14
Rick Davis: 5,546 (36.33%)
Paul Dyson: 9,719 (63.67%)
DISTRICT JUDGE, 472nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Jerrell Wise: 10,087 (57.55%)
Jennifer Hebert: 7,441 (42.45%)
DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 85th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Jarvis Parsons: 12,996 (66.28%)
Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria: 6,613 (33.72%)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1
Steve Aldrich: 2,760 (44.53%)
Karl Mooney: 1,373 (22.15%)
Bentley Nettles: 2,065 (33.32%)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
Fred Brown: 2,461 (55.60%)
Nancy Berry: 1,965 (44.40%)
COUNTY CHAIR
John Hince: 3,365 (20.95%)
Silas Garrett Jr.: 3,001 (18.69%)
Paul Marvin: 3,347 (20.84%)
Russ Ford: 6,347 (39.52%)
