2024 March Primary Election Results & Interviews

Unofficial Brazos County election results – 28 of 28 voting centers reporting:

Total number of Brazos County voters: 25,134 of 128,349 = 19.58%

Republican Party Races

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12

Brazos County

Ben Bius: 1,429 (32.03%)

Trey Wharton: 1,002 (22.46%)

John Harvey Slocum: 2,030 (45.51%)

Final unofficial total from the Texas Secretary of State’s website

Ben Bius: 9,789

Trey Wharton: 10,486

John Harvey Slocum: 9,699

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 14

Rick Davis: 5,546 (36.33%)

Paul Dyson: 9,719 (63.67%)

DISTRICT JUDGE, 472nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Jerrell Wise: 10,087 (57.55%)

Jennifer Hebert: 7,441 (42.45%)

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 85th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Jarvis Parsons: 12,996 (66.28%)

Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria: 6,613 (33.72%)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

Steve Aldrich: 2,760 (44.53%)

Karl Mooney: 1,373 (22.15%)

Bentley Nettles: 2,065 (33.32%)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Fred Brown: 2,461 (55.60%)

Nancy Berry: 1,965 (44.40%)

COUNTY CHAIR

John Hince: 3,365 (20.95%)

Silas Garrett Jr.: 3,001 (18.69%)

Paul Marvin: 3,347 (20.84%)

Russ Ford: 6,347 (39.52%)

Election night interviews:

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Steve Aldrich” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Bentley Nettles” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Fred Brown” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Jarvis Parsons” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Jerrell Wise” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Trey Wharton” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election night interview: Paul Dyson” on Spreaker.