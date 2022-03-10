2022 MLB Season Back On

Baseball is back.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that MLB and the MLB Players Association have tentatively agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending a nearly 100-day lockout.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

With the new deal, players can report to spring-training camps as early as Friday in anticipation of an April 7th Opening Day.

The Houston Astros would kick-off their season on April 7th at the Los Angeles Angels.

The Texas Rangers would play the next day in Toronto.