2022 MLB Season Back On

March 10, 2022 Zach Taylor

Baseball is back.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that MLB and the MLB Players Association have tentatively agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending a nearly 100-day lockout.

With the new deal, players can report to spring-training camps as early as Friday in anticipation of an April 7th Opening Day.

The Houston Astros would kick-off their season on April 7th at the Los Angeles Angels.

The Texas Rangers would play the next day in Toronto.