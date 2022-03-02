2022 March Primary Election Results

Brazos County will be involved in five runoff elections following Tuesday’s primary.

That includes the Republican nomination for House District 12. Incumbent Kyle Kacal received 47.16% of the votes, Ben Bius received 41.64%, and Joshua Hamm received 11.18%.

Kacal and Bius declined interview requests on Tuesday night.

Kacal received the most votes in Brazos and Robertson counties. Bius received the most votes in Walker, Washington, and Grimes counties.

Other Brazos County runoff elections include the Republican nomination for precinct two county commission between Chuck Konderla and Russ Ford, the Democratic nomination for precinct four county commissioner between Prentiss Madison and Wanda Watson, the Republican nomination for district clerk between Gabriel Garcia and Margaret Meece, and the Democratic nomination for precinct four justice of the peace between Celina Vasquez and Darrell Booker.

Unofficial Brazos County election results – 25 of 25 voting centers reporting:

Total number of Brazos County voters: 21,356 of 122,831 = 17.39%

Republican Party Races

HOUSE DISTRICT 12

Brazos County final unofficial

Kyle Kacal: 2,096 (58.17%)

Joshua Hamm: 347 (9.63%)

Ben Bius: 1,160 (32.30%)

Walker County final unofficial

Kyle Kacal: 3,000 (41.03%)

Joshua Hamm: 960 (13.13%)

Ben Bius: 3,352 (45.84%)

Robertson County final unofficial

Kyle Kacal: 1,895 (67.99%)

Joshua Hamm: 264 (9.48%)

Ben Bius: 628 (22.53%)

Grimes County final unofficial

Kyle Kacal: 1401 (39.6%)

Joshua Hamm: 400 (11.3%)

Ben Bius: 1730 (48.9%)

Washington County final unofficial

Joshua Hamm: 309 (9.81%)

Kyle Kacal: 1221 (38.78%)

Ben Bius: 1618 (51.39%)

HOUSE DISTRICT 14

John Raney: 7,169 (57.07%)

John Harvey Slocum: 5,393 (42.93%)

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NUMBER 2

Roy Brantley: 8,337 (58.14%)

Mark Maltsberger: 6,002 (41.86%)

DISTRICT CLERK

Krystal Kelley: 4,625 (30.33%)

Gabriel Garcia: 5,825 (38.20%)

Margaret Meece: 4,798 (31.47%)

COUNTY TREASURER

Laura Davis: 8,299 (62.64%)

Cristain Villareal: 4,949 (37.36%)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

Ronnie Vitulli Sr.: 630 (10.67%)

Russ Ford: 1,978 (33.50%)

Chuck Konderla: 2,587 (43.81%)

Silas Garrett Jr.: 710 (12.02%)

Democratic Party Races

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

Prentiss Madison Sr.: 448 (30.77%)

Wanda Watson: 425 (29.19%)

Ann Boney: 281 (19.30%)

Roy Flores: 302 (20.74%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

Darrell Booker: 601 (41.59%)

Celina Vasquez: 659 (45.61%)

Loretta Montoya Garcia: 185 (12.80%)

Click below for interviews with the chairs of the Brazos County Republican and Democratic parties. Republican chair Elianor Vessali visits with WTAW’s Scott Delucia. Democrat chair Amy Alge visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Primary election visit with Brazos County Republican Party chair Elianor Vessali” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Primary election visit with Brazos County Democratic Party chair Amy Alge” on Spreaker.