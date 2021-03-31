2021 Maroon & White Game Sponsored by St. Joseph Health Details Announced

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2021 Aggie Football team at the Maroon & White Game sponsored by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. on Kyle Field.

Texas A&M football wrapped up the 2020 season on an eight-game win streak including a thrilling victory over No. 13 North Carolina in the 87th annual Orange Bowl, to finish the season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll. It marks A&M’s second-highest finish in the AP Poll and highest since 1939, when the Aggies won the national championship. In addition, the No. 4 ranking is Texas A&M’s second top-five finish since joining the SEC in 2012 and marks the third time in his career that head coach Jimbo Fisher has finished inside the top-five.

In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

General Information

· Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. Seating is general admission, with the exception of the club and suite areas.

· Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (12 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.

· Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT) 3, 5 and 8.

· Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found at https://12thman.com/sports/2019/11/19/texas-am-athletics-drinking-responsibly.aspx

· The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional Information can be found at https://12thman.com/beclear

Fan Zone

· The 2021 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Game

· The 2021 game will provide an excellent viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring.

· The team will divide into two squads with team captains “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.

Halftime Entertainment

· The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game sponsored by the City of Bryan, coached by Hall of Famers Jackie Sherrill and Bubba Bean, is set to entertain the fans during halftime.

· The football team will announce its Spring Awards at halftime.

Game Day Experience Reminders

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events

· In accordance with Texas A&M and SEC rules, all guests will be required to wear a face covering/mask at all Texas A&M Athletic venues. Like other stadium rules, venue staff and law enforcement will be on site to provide fans assistance with following stadium rules and while striving to provide the best guest experience possible. Ushers, entry staff, and security teams will remind guests to wear their masks. Failure to wear a mask after a second reminder will result in ejection from the venue. Stadium ejections are handled by venue staff in conjunction with law enforcement.

· Required fan exit routes through directional signage and usher guidance

· Signage and queue alterations in common areas encouraging proper physical distance

· Hand sanitization and washing stations located throughout the stadium

· Increased physical spacing while using elevators and escalators

· Concessions featuring cashless transactions

Other Important Notes

· Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.

· The following parking lots are $5 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-c (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 74, 97 and 104.

· Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics