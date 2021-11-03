2021 General Election Results

Unofficial Brazos County election results – 15 of 24 voting centers reporting:
Total number of Brazos County voters: 7,005 of 129,201 = 5.42%
COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
Elizabeth R. Cunha: 1,914 (56.41%)
William Wright: 1,479 (43.59%)
COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 6
Dennis Maloney: 1,652 (49.25%)
Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland: 520 (15.50%)
David Levine: 1,182 (35.24%)
CITY OF COLLEGE STATION PROPOSITION A
For: 3,126 (89.67%)
Against: 360 (10.33%)
CITY OF COLLEGE STATION PROPOSITION B
For: 3,070 (87.89%)
Against: 423 (12/11%)
CITY OF COLLEGE STATION PROPOSITION C (move elections to odd numbered years)
For: 1,292 (37.89%)
Against: 2,118 (62.11%)
CSISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES PLACE 1
Amy Alge: 1,318 (38.95%)
Darin Paine: 2,066 (61.05%)
CSISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES PLACE 2
Blaine Decker: 1,390 (40.19%)
Kim Ege: 1,284 (37.12%)
Mengmeng Gu: 785 (22.69%)
CSISD PROPOSITION A (CTE facility, land, buses, and vehicles)
For: 2,709 (68.55%)
Against: 1,243 (31.45%)
CSISD PROPOSITION B (Instructional technology)
For: 2,548 (64.49%)
Against: 1,403 (35.51%)
CSISD PROPOSITION C (Natatorium renovations)
For: 2,374 (60.25%)
Against: 1,566 (39.75%)
CSISD PROPOSITION D (High school football stadium renovations and upgrades)
For: 1,960 (49.63%)
Against: 1,989 (50.37%)
