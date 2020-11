2020 General Election Results

Unofficial Brazos County election results:

Total number of Brazos County voters: 85,407 of 121,587 = 70.24%

PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT

Brazos County results:

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R): 47,456 (55.99%)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D): 35,242 (41.58%)

U.S. SENATOR

Brazos County results:

John Cornyn (R): 49,271 (58.67%)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (D): 32,005 (38.11%)

State of Texas results (from the Secretary of State):

John Cornyn (R): 4,153,804 (54.92%)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (D): 3,235,404 (42.78%)

CONGRESS DISTRICT 17

Brazos County results:

Pete Sessions (R): 145,086 (54.89%)

Rick Kennedy (D): 111,592 (42.22%)

Ted Brown (L): 7,640 (2.89%)

State of Texas results (from the Secretary of State):

Pete Sessions (R): 135,048 (53.81%)

Rick Kennedy (D): 108,518 (43.24%)

Ted Brown (L): 7,121 (2.95%)

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 14

John Raney (R): 35,873 (57.55%)

Janet Dudding (D): 26,462 (42.45%)

BRAZOS COUNTY ATTORNEY

Earl Gray (R): 49,434 (61.66%)

Freddie Medina (D): 30,744 (38.34%)

BRAZOS COUNTY SHERIFF

Wayne Dicky (R): 48,606 (60.62%)

Patrick Logan (D): 27,769 (34.63%)

Clyde Garland (L): 3,808 (4.75%)

BRAZOS COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 2

Russ Ford (R): 16,349 (67.17%)

Jane Sherman (D): 7,992 (32.83%)

BRYAN COUNCILMEMBER SMD 3

Bobby Gutierrez: 5,587 (76.36%)

Jonna Schreiber: 1,730 (23.64%)

BRYAN COUNCILMEMBER SMD 4

Flynn Adcock: 3,694 (64.31%)

Doris Machinski: 2,050 (35.69%)

BRYAN ISD SMD 2

Julie Harlin: 2,558 (56=4.94%)

Ebony Peterson: 2,098 (45.06%)

BRYAN ISD AT-LARGE PLACE 6

Deidra Davis: 14,519 (50.49%)

David Stasny: 14,235 (49.51%)

BRYAN ISD BOND ISSUE

For: 17,018 (50.42%)

Against: 16,736 (49.58%)

COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1

Bob Brick: 15,369 (50.01%)

Jason Cornelius: 15,363 (49.90%)

COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3

Dell Seiter: 12,372 (40.29%)

Linda Harvell: 18,334 (59.71%)

COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4

Elizabeth Cunha: 18,547 (57.89%)

Joe Guerra Jr.: 13,490 (42.11%)

COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5

Craig Regan: 10,618 (37.41%)

Brian Alg: 4,795 (16.90%)

John Nichols: 12,966 (45.69%)

CSISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES PLACE 6

Thomas Hall: 17,649 (54.61%)

Tammie Preston-Phillips: 14,672 (45.39%)

BRAZOS COUNTY ESD NO. 1 SPECIAL QUESTION

For: 2,973 (52.57%)

Against: 2,682 (47.43%)

BRAZOS COUNTY ESD NO. 2 SPECIAL QUESTION

For: 1,272 (55.67%)

Against: 1,013 (44.33%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER CONTRACTS & PURCHASES

For: 12,760 (52.76%)

Against: 11,426 (47.24%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER COUNCIL TERM LIMIT

For: 20,787 (84.80%)

Against: 3,725 (15.20%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY

For: 15,014 (62.72%)

Against: 8,924 (37.28%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER FIBER BROADBAND INTERNET

For: 18,097 (75.87%)

Against: 5,756 (24.13%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER COUNCIL REQUIREMENT

For: 22,000 (90.62%)

Against: 2,277 (9.38%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER ORDINANCES

For: 20,260 (88.98%)

Against: 2,509 (11.02%)

BRYAN CITY CHARTER SOLID WASTE

For: 19,150 (82.80%)

Against: 3,979 (17.20%)