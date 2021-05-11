2020-2021 Academic Year Ending At Texas A&M Includes The State Of The Faculty Senate

The final meeting of the 2020-2021 academic year for the Texas A&M faculty senate includes a review by the departing senate speaker.

Dr. John Stallone’s “state of the faculty senate” remarks began with accomplishments during the first full academic year of dealing with the pandemic and forming policies regarding the hiring and retention of A&M’s provost and the process of investigating faculty members who are accused of wrongdoing.

Stallone also referenced the future with remarks about challenges to higher education that included possible changes to tenure and post tenure review, the aftermath of the university’s commission on diversity, equality, and inclusion, and addressing the cynicism by some in the philosophy of shared governance.

Finishing his second tour of duty as faculty senate speaker, Stallone described the end of his first term in 2013 by referring to the title of the Dwight Yoakam song “Fair to Midland”. Ending this term, Stallone referred to a phrase in the Grateful Dead’s song “Truckin'”…saying “What a long, strange trip it’s been.”

Click below for comments from John Stallone during the May 11, 2021 meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate:

Listen to “FacSen051021StateOfSen” on Spreaker.