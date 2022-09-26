20 Year Old Bryan Woman Arrested For Intoxication Assault Following A Crash That Seriously Injured Her One Year Old Son

A 20 year old Bryan mother was arrested last week on charges of intoxication assault and child endangerment of her son.

According to the DPS arrest report, Hannah Hart was intoxicated at the time her SUV struck a tree June 27 near the intersection of Highway 30 and Fitch.

The arrest report did not disclose Hart’s blood alcohol level.

Her one year old son, who was in the backseat, sustained injuries that included, a skull fracture, a broken leg and shoulder, lacerations to his liver and face, and a pulmonary contusion.

Hart is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars.