18th Time A College Station Man Goes To Jail Is On Charges That Includes Aggravated Kidnapping and Injuring An Elderly Woman

Two days after a College Station man was released from the Brazos County jail, he returns for the 18th time.

That is after College Station police arrest him on charges that includes aggravated kidnapping of an elderly woman, injuring the woman, burglarizing her home, and stealing her SUV.

According to CSPD social media, officers received a report Wednesday morning just before sunrise from someone who received strange messages from the victim.

Officers searched the victim’s home off Raymond Stotzer Parkway between Easterwood Airport and Highway 47 but could not find the woman.

She was found three hours later in a wooded area, in a vehicle with a man who had a court order to stay away from the victim.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released for non-incapacitating injuries.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the woman was taken to the woods the night before after she was struck in the head and side and was tied up with electrical cords.

The arrest of 55 year old Justin Meads came two days after he was released from jail after serving about two and a half months for a parole violation on an undisclosed charge and a Dallas County charge of criminal mischief.

Meads remains jailed as of March 2 in lieu of bonds totaling $625,000 dollars.