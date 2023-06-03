18 Year Old Bryan Man Is Arrested For The Fifth Time In 15 Months

A west Bryan apartment complex that is under police surveillance following several shootings was the location of an 18 year old’s fifth arrest in 15 months.

Daelon Hudgins of Bryan was charged with evading arrest, causing multiple injuries to three officers attempting to place Hudgins in custody, and unlawful carrying of a handgun that was in his backpack.

The BPD arrest report also stated the backpack contained an extended high capacity magazine, 36 loose bullets, and a box of 50 bullets.

At the time of Wednesday’s arrest, online court records showed Hudgins was two months into serving two years probation after admitting to evading arrest last October and twice last January.

Hudgins remained in jail Saturday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $61,000 dollars.