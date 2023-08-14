16 And 20 Year Olds Arrested In The Murder Of A Bryan Area Man

The Brazos County sheriff’s office announces two arrests in the murder of a Bryan area man.

41 year old Brandon Hall was found the afternoon of August 2nd with a gunshot wound to his head.

The sheriff’s arrest report does not say whether 20 year old Nariah Reeves or an unidentified juvenile fired the shot.

Reeves, whose hometown was not released, told investigators she orchestrated the plan for the juvenile to kill Hall, then they would take Hall’s money and guns.

Reeves, who was arrested August 10, remains jailed as of August 14 in lieu of bonds totaling $400,000 dollars.

The status of what the district attorney’s office told WTAW News is a 16 year old young man has not been released.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On the afternoon of August 2nd, 2023, The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person located on Pleasant Hill Rd. Deputies and Investigators arrived on scene and began an investigation for a suspicious death.

On August 3rd, Investigators discovered information and began investigating the death as a homicide. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Brandon Hall B/M, 41 years of age.

With the help of several agencies we were able to obtain information that lead us to a residence in Brenham where a search warrant was obtained. Evidence was discovered linking the two suspects to the murder. Interviews were conducted and as a result of the above information two arrest warrants were obtained for the murder.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder today. The first suspect is a juvenile that was arrested within the first 48 hours on related changes. The second suspect was arrested on Thursday August 10th for burglary and firearms changes related to the homicide and is identified as Nariah Reeves B/F DOB: 06/18/2003.

The success of identifying suspects, gathering sufficient evidence to build the case, and taking suspects into custody has been the result of tireless efforts of our Investigators and Deputies who worked so diligently on this case. We are appreciative of all the assistance we received from surrounding agencies and Crime Stoppers, which led to the arrest of Nariah Reeves.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case please contact Sergeant Stumpf at 979-361-4952 or Mstumpf@brazoscountytx.gov. If you would like to make a report anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.