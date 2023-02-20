No. 5 Texas A&M Run-Rules Seattle U to Sweep Series

The No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team secured a three-game sweep over Seattle U with a 14-2, run-rule win in eight innings on Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The win marks the completion of the second opening-weekend sweep in the Jim Schlossnagle era.

The Aggie (3-0) offense got an early start as walks were a problem for Seattle U (0-3). Texas A&M drew four of its 12 walks in the game in the second inning before run-scoring hits by JD Gregson, Jack Moss and Jace LaViolette built a six-run inning to open the game up early.

Seattle U answered with a run in the third as Collin Curry rounded the bases on a pair of groundouts and a wild pitch. The Redhawks were able to scratch another run across in the fifth inning as a pair of singles and a walk scored Kellen Carr.

Texas A&M scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings as Stanley Tucker recorded his first hit as an Aggie, doubling to left field, later scoring on a Seattle U error. Home runs powered the eighth inning as Trevor Werner, and Ryan Targac hit back-to-back dingers. The Aggies would load the bases for Kaeden Kent to earn his first career hit as he laced a triple over the centerfielder to end the game early.

Chris Cortez started for the Maroon & White, working 5.0 innings to record his first win of the season. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three. Freshman Shane Sdao came in as relief in the sixth allowing two hits and striking out a pair during 2.0 innings of work. Robert Hogan closed out the shortened game by fanning one batter in his single inning of work.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Chris Cortez (W, 1-0) – 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

JD Gregson – 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 1B, 1 R

Trevor Werner – 1-for-4, 3 RBI, HR, 2 R

Ryan Targac – 1-for-2, 1 RBI, HR, 2 R

GAME SUMMARY

B2 | TAMU 6, SU 0

To open the inning, Targac, Jordan Thompson and Tucker walked to load the bases. JD Gregson’s infield single scored Targac. Hunter Haas walked to bring Thompson home. Moss singled to center field to add another run. An error by the Seattle center fielder allowed Tucker to score. Jace LaViolette singled to right field to drive in Haas. Werner reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Moss to score.

T3 | TAMU 6, SU 1

Collin Curry walked to lead off the inning. A ground out to the catcher moved Curry to second base. Curry advanced to third on a wild pitch before Matt Boissoneault grounded out to score Curry.

B4 | TAMU 7, SU 1

With one out, Werner was hit-by-pitch and advanced to second on an error by the first baseman and later stole third base. Thompson brought Werner home on a fielder’s choice.

T5 | TAMU 7, SU 2

With an out, Carr singled to center field. Curry walked to push Carr to second. Trevor Antonson singled through the right side to score Carr.

B7 | TAMU 8, SU 2

Stanley Tucker doubled to left field to lead off the inning. Haas singled to second base, and an error allowed Tucker to score.

B8 | TAMU 14, SU 2

LaViolette singled to lead off the inning, and Werner hit a long ball to earn two RBI. Targac hit a solo home run over the right-field fence. Tab Tracy doubled to center field. Kasen Wells reached on an error by the shortstop and moved to second when Hank Bard walked. Kaeden Kent tripled to center field to score all three baserunners which ended the game in a run rule.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to host Lamar at 5 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

Overall thoughts on the weekend…

“I thought we learned more about our team and we had to deal with some injuries but hopefully we can get that guy(Brett) back within the next 6 weeks. With this brings opportunities and we learned a lot about Wells and Stanley Tucker got to play and some other kids got in there late. We got some wins to open up the spring season but we had a lot of Aggies get their feet wet. Our crowd was also great over the weekend and especially today at 10:30, we are thankful for the 12th man showing up.”



Sophomore RHP Chris Cortez

How does it feel to get a win for your first start of the year…

“Super excited to get the win today, it was fun to get the first one out of the way along with the jitters. My offspeed pitches were working for me today and allowing me to throw fastballs and have them not be on time because of the changeups and sliders.

Junior second baseman Ryan Targac

Having 12 walks on the day but 14 runs, what does that say about your offense…

“It shows our patience, we are swinging at strikes and watching the balls. We aren’t going to go after stuff that is off of the plate. That is something that we take pride in and Schloss tells us every day.



The home run in the 8th, how did that feel coming off the bat…

“It was an inside fastball and I went up to the plate thinking I should watch one go and then he threw the same pitch so I knew I had to swing at it. Hitting a train track homerun was a great feeling.

