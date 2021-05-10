13 Year Old Caldwell High School Student Is Arrested On A Weapons Charge

The Burleson County sheriff’s office announces a 13 year old Caldwell High School student was arrested Monday on a weapons charge.

The teenager, who is accused of having a nine millimeter pistol in his waistband, was taken to an unidentified juvenile detention facility.

There was no bullet in the chamber but there was ammunition in the magazine.

Chief deputy John Pollock said another student told staff.

A deputy serving as a school resource officer and Caldwell ISD officials found the student and began to escort him to the office.

The student then ran away from the deputy and school staff, before he was grabbed by another student.

Additional deputies were joined by Caldwell police officers at the school to conduct an investigation.

News release from the Burleson County sheriff’s office:

On Monday, May 10, 2021 at approximately 10:24 AM Caldwell ISD officials along with a School Resource Officer with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a Caldwell Junior High student was possibly in possession of a firearm.

School staff along with the deputy, who is assigned to the school, located the student on school property.

As they began to escort him to the office for further investigation the student suddenly began to run towards the exit and was pursued by school staff along with the deputy.

The student was grabbed by another Caldwell ISD student before reaching the door and was quickly apprehended.

The SRO was able to retrieve, out of the student’s waistband, a 9 mm pistol. The pistol had ammunition in the magazine but no bullet in the chamber.

The juvenile was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 10:31 AM.

Additional deputies with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Caldwell Police Department responded to secure the school and assist with the investigation.

After conducting a preliminary investigation it was determined the school was safe to resume normal operations.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Caldwell Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

The juvenile has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility. Additional charges are pending.

Arrested: Juvenile, White/Male, 13 YOA, Caldwell Junior High student

Charge: Places Weapons Prohibited Texas PC 46.03