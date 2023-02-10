13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School

Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife.

This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school.

BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown.

The threat was made inside the school. The victim notified a staff member, who called the school resource officers.

The knife is in police custody.

Neither Bryan police or Bryan ISD released the circumstances that led to the threat.

A BISD spokesman said the student accused of making the threat was removed immediately and will be disciplined according to the district’s student code of conduct.

Statement from Bryan ISD communications director Clay Falls:

A Jane Long student made a threat against a fellow student Wednesday morning. Bryan Police and campus administrators quickly assessed the situation and investigated.

The student accused of making a threat was removed immediately and will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

No one was injured in this incident. Due to the child’s age and privacy rules, we are unable to share additional details about this situation.

Bryan ISD takes any report of this type to our staff and students seriously and works closely with local law enforcement, as in this instance, to investigate and take appropriate action.

We encourage our students and families to report any safety concerns immediately and to also use our B-Safe App. Bryan ISD student and staff safety will always be our top priority.